American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,065. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$300.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

