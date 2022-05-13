American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. 187,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,819. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

