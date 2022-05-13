American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.