Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $603,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $510,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

ADI stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

