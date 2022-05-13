Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.97. 9,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.