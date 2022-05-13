Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 243,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.