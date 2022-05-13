Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 243,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.