Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 11,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $107.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

