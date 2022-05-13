Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.