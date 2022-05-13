Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to announce $779.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.20 million to $784.98 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $727.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.99. 321,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

