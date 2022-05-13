Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MNPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

