Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.47. SLM reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $16.62. 3,550,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,979. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.