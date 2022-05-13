Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.45. AdaptHealth posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 50,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

