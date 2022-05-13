Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.01. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $25.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.89.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $16.07 on Friday, reaching $229.52. 20,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,367. Albemarle has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

