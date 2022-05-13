Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.36). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 2,960,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $367.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

