Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $100.27. 943,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

