Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Children’s Place reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PLCE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $47.37. 14,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.