Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,453.89

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.04).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,341.72 ($16.54). The company had a trading volume of 914,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,464.60. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.41). The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.