Analysts Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $136.86

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

FWRD stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,606. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

