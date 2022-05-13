Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Price Target at GBX 310.83

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:JGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

