Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $88.80

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OMC stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,730. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

