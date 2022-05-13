Analyzing MariMed (MRMD) & Its Rivals

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MariMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 22.73% 6.36% MariMed Competitors -165.36% -257.06% -16.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 276 683 679 29 2.28

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 128.80%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 31.02 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.48

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

