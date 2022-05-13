ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $320.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $340.84. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.