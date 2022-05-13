APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 448,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,834. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

