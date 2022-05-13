Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,815. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.