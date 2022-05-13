Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.