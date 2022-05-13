Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. 146,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,587,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
