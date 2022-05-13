Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.6%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. 146,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,587,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arrival by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Arrival by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arrival by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrival by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

