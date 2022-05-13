Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.58.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.95. 21,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

