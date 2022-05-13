Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 15,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

