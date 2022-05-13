Associated Banc Corp Acquires 6,473 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.