Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $8.62 on Friday, hitting $237.81. 1,611,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.13 and its 200 day moving average is $291.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.16 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

