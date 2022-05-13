Associated Banc Corp Has $34.65 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,711. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

