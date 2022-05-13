Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,252. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.