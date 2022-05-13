Associated Banc Corp Purchases 8,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 5,574,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,590. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

