Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98.
About Assure (CVE:IOM)
