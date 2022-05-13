Attila One Day Volume Reaches $8,893.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Attila has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $8,893.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,615.70 or 1.00053539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00103188 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

