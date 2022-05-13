Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$3.90

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 615,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.