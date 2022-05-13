Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $150.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.53.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock worth $6,198,225. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

