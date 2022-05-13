Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$0.83. 31,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,263. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.54 million. Analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

