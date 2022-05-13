Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 5.3%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $207.47 and last traded at $208.37. 23,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 971,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

A number of analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,318,000.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.