Aviva PLC Sells 25,451 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Corning stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

