AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.