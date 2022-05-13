B. Riley Boosts Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $16.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

FPI stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

