BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Increased to GBX 850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 823 ($10.15).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 731.40 ($9.02) on Monday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 495.70 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,190.65). Insiders bought a total of 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688 over the last three months.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

