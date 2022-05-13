Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

