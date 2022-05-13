Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

