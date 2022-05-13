BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.