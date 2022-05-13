Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €248.29 ($261.35).

FRA:ALV opened at €198.34 ($208.78) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($217.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

