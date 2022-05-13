Barclays Boosts Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target to €3.40

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELDF. UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

