Barclays Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 875.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from 850.00 to 875.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.