Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 834

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 862 ($10.63) to GBX 834 ($10.28) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $569.75.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

